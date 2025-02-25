The first Twin Peaks day since Lynch’s passing offers discount tees (for a few Bob...)

This week marks the first Twin Peaks Day since the passing of the show's legendary creator and director, David Lynch, who passed away on 16th January, 2025 at the age of 78. So you may as well pay homage in style with a new collection of Twin Peaks merchandise to mark the occasion.

Naturally, Twin Peaks Day this year felt like a much bigger deal than previous celebrations. The day is always important for fans of Lynch’s work — Twin Peaks Day falls on the 24th of February, the date that Kyle MacLachlan’s Dale Cooper rolls into town to solve the murder of Laura Palmer, kicking off one of the most influential TV shows in history., To celebrate plenty of different stores released a variety of merch for fans.

One of the most notable collections this year was released by Fright-Rags, with three different shirts on offer. Today, they can be picked up for $24 (roughly £19) before returning to the original price of $33 (around £28).

There are three different designs on offer. The discounted shirt features Dale Cooper with his go-to voice note recorder whilst staring inquisitively. The other two shirts are sporting much more stylised designs — one asking ‘Who killed Laura Palmer?’in a pulp fiction novella cover style, with the other top showing Dale Cooper enjoying a damn fine cup of coffee as an owl watches over him. Owls, as you always must remember, are not what they seem...

Only one is discounted (as seen above), whilst the other two are admittedly a bit nicer and are available for $36, so it isn't a massive price-jump if you're looking to get a variety in. Sadly, the range from Fright-Rags is only t-shirts; it would've been nice to see some hoodies or sweatshirts in the mix, too.

Fortunately, the site does ship to the UK, but there will likely be extra charges for importing the tops from the States. If you order, it may be worth grabbing a couple or finding a pal who wants to split the shipping, ensuring it doesn’t sting quite as much.

35 years of Twin Peaks

2025 marks 35 years since the first episode of Twin Peaks aired, with the show elevating David Lynch's influence and auteur status further. It was famed for its blending of mystery, atmosphere and horror,as we witnessed the FBI Agent Dale Cooper manoeuvre through his investigation. You can still see the influences of the 1990s show across cinema and television today in everything from Lost to recent hit Severance.

The first two Twin Peaks seasons are available to watch on Paramount Plus. You can also purchase it digitally on various store fronts, including Amazon and Apple TV+, whilst 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return is available on NOW TV, and shouldn’t be missed.