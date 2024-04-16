The director of one of Netflix's biggest sci-fi movies has just teased a follow-up

Netflix is going big on sci-fi - and is it any wonder, given the hotly anticipated return of intergalactic adventure Rebel Moon?

Fans are now poised for more out-of-this-world action, as its sequel, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, is poised to land on our screens this Friday, April 19.



At this point, we'd usually say it's been a long time coming, but this time we'd be lying.

After all, it was only in December 2023 that Netflix dropped director Zak Snyder's first sci-fi franchise instalment in the form of Rebel Moon - Part one: A Child of Fire.

The film garnered 23.9 million views in just three days, making it the ninth biggest debut for a Netflix original in 2023. But it also had a bit of a mixed reception.

Originally written by Snyder as a pitch to Lucasfilm for a Star Wars movie (no surprise there), the Rebel Moon - Part 1 scored a tepid 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a lacklustre reception from critics - take one look at this 21% score.

Now, Netflix's hotly anticipated follow-up is set to land on the streaming service - and it's director has hinted at the franchise's future.

Serving up more sci-fi action than any film fan can reasonably handle, the two films were shot back-to-back, keeping time scales condensed and the combined budget under the $166 million mark.

And now Snyder has also teased a host of extras - including that the two directors cuts of Rebel Moon 2 will drop on the same day AND that the groundwork has already been laid for a Rebel Moon 3, according to Collider.

Speaking in a recent interview with SFX, Snyder revealed that he already has the tradjectory of the Rebel Moon story plotted out - should there be a third instalment.

"If we were to go forward and make more movies, we know the goal," Snyder told the outlet.

"The fact that we do know where it’s going allows us to make sure that other stories [from other writers, in other media] don’t do something that’s not consistent,” he explained.

“I think in an ideal world, we’d definitely have a longer arc to this giant universe, and then at that point I would be happy to hand it off to someone else.

"But I know what I want to do with it," Snyder added.

We’ve also known for a while that two director’s cuts are set for release, but a recent interview with Collider revealed that they will include around an hour of additional footage.

Snyder also revealed the extended cut will drop “at the end of summer. Sometime in August, I think. And we’re gonna release them both on the same day.“

It's no small feat for a space opera of this size.

And given the franchise has already expanded to encompass the gaming world (a video game set to release later this year), the possibilities seem endless where this sci-fi adventure is concerned.

