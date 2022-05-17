The Boys: S3 has a very brutal and brilliant new trailer

The Boys is one of the main reasons to sign up to Prime Video and the new trailer for season three of the show proves it is still essential TV.

The Boys are back and following on from a year of relative calm, after the exploits of the second season, we see Butcher working for the government, supervised - brilliantly - by Hughie. At the same time, Homelander is both subdued and bored - “He’s lost his fucking mind” as Annie puts it succinctly - as he tries to make amends for getting together with nazi Stormfront.

The relative peace doesn't last for long, though, with the introduction of Homelander rival Soldier Boy and a new substance that makes you into a superhero for 24 hours - just what Butcher needs to 'level up' against the suspicious superheroes.

If you are thinking that things couldn't get much more extreme than what we saw in season 2 of The Boys, then you are in for a treat. This is set to be one violent, sweary, rude season and we can't wait.

The Boys: S3 debuts on Amazon Prime Video 3 June.