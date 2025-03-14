Ted Lasso says it’s ladies' night as the hit show’s fourth season is confirmed

Jason Sudeikes, star and producer of Apple TV+ smash hit Ted Lasso, has confirmed the heartfelt comedy show will return for a fourth season.

That’s despite season three’s finale suggesting Ted’s time on the touchline was done. Ted appeared to be done managing the show’s fictional team AFC Richmond, leaving many fans yearning for even more of the optimistic football show.

And now, like a brush with the hand of god, their prayers have been answered.

Sudeikes didn’t give away much information about the next season of the show when he revealed the news on the New Heights podcast, hosted by the Kelce brothers.

The moustachioed manager did confirm that the next season will indeed see Ted’s return to AFC Richmond, but the twist this season will be that he is now managing the club's women’s team – something that was teased at the end of the third season during the show's wrap-up montage.

It will be interesting to see how the show justifies Ted’s return after his initial departure, which was emotionally charged and driven by his decision to return home to be with his son. It would be some twist if it turns out that Ted isn’t that into being a good dad after all.

Season three of Ted Lasso finished two years ago now, but Sudeikis did also confirm the same writers are working away at the next batch of episodes. So although we don’t have any information regarding when to expect season four, at least we know the brilliantly positive brains behind the show’s success so far are busy working away.

Due to the show's new focus, with new players and a different team, it will be incredibly exciting to see who is cast to join the show and who is going to return.

If you can't wait for even more Ted Lasso but need to make the most of your subscription, here are all the best shows to watch on Apple TV+, with plenty of genuinely cracking shows on offer.




