Tanqueray Paradiso gin serves up a taste of summer (and South America)

Tanqueray have risen to become one of the UK's best-loved gin brands - and is it any wonder?

After all, they say that variety is the spice of life, with the brand's latest limited edition release testament to the fact that a little variety is all you really need.

One glance at our Best Gin shortlist reveals an army of loyal spirits fans queuing up to taste the juniper, with their latest Paradiso release fit for any summer gathering.

Come rain or shine, this limited edition 30% ABV offering is serving up summer, with exotic hints of Brazilian guava and lemongrass shining through.

That's right, you needn't travel all the way to South America to get your hit of the exotic, this here gin plus a dash of global warming will see you right.

Pairing the brand's original London Dry gin with tropical, fruity notes, this bottle is finished with light hints of citrus.

If you're a fan of flavoured gin, all things tropic or simple a mixer with a dash of something sweet, then this might just be the perfect option for you.

Carrying the brand's signature bottle shape, this Paradiso variety transforms any drink into the pale colour of rosé.

It's a label design inspired by the tiles of the most famous beach in the world - Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro.

Bottled at 30% ABV and priced at a reasonable £20, it might also be an incredibly affordable option for summer bbqs, picnics and general fair weather fun.

Charlotte Gibbon, category marketing director of gin at Diageo said of the launch: “As the UK’s leading premium gin brand, Tanqueray is renowned for its exceptional quality and innovation, and we are delighted to be launching the brand-new, limited-edition Tanqueray Paradiso for the first time in Great Britain.

“With the taste of guava and lemongrass infused in every bottle, Tanqueray Paradiso is the perfect spirit drink for those looking to elevate their summer serves at home, whether as part of a mixed drink or a delicious cocktail.”

It follows the release of other Tanqueray spin-offs, including Flor de Sevilla (which remains a firm favourite of ours).

Bottles of Tanqueray Paradiso are available for a limited time only from high street retailers Morrisons and Sainsbury’s from 28 May, as well as at Tesco and online from July.