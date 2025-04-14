New Brixton nightclub with rooftop bar opens this weekend

A new nightclub is opening up in London’s Brixton this week, in time for the Easter weekend — Brixton Storeys.

The 750-capacity venue opens its doors on Friday, April 18th, with an evening of Balearic beats, a party that runs from 6pm to 3am.

It will feature a set from Jaime Fiorito, the son of Ibiza dance scene icon Alfredo Fiorito, who died in December 2024. The night is a tribute to him, and also includes sets from Lisa Loud, Terry Farley and Nancy Noise, among others.

Brixton Storeys lives above the Prince of Wales pub. The rooftop area has of course been used in years past for many summer parties, before closing up shop for the winter season (or because of covid).

But this time, the club area seems to be getting more of its own identity, and opens with three redesigned areas.

There’s the main Red Room club area, a smaller indoor space dubbed The Boudoir. And of course the outside rooftop area, now known as The SKY Terraces.

Restoring London nightlife

“Along with transforming the main club into the Red Room, which will bring all sorts of exciting headline artists, there will also be a real focus on events with emerging artists and LGBTQIA+ communities who will be given a platform to party in their own unique way,” says Brixton Storeys owner Stevie Thomas.

The game plan is to try to begin to turn things around for the state of London nightlife, which these days tends to be attached to stories of closures more than anything else.

“Our mission is to bring a new narrative to South London nightlife with the best experience and sound across multiple spaces of music, built by dancers, for dancers,” reads the Brixton Storeys website.

The new space is going big for the Easter weekend, following up the Balearic beats night with The Connections Party on April 19th, and Got Soul Easter Special on April 20th. You can pick up tickets direct from the Brixton Storeys website.