Zum Barbarossa: Amsterdam’s immersive cocktail bar opens up in London

This week, we headed over to Zum Barbarossa, a new speaky-easy style bar right in the heart of London. It’s Amsterdam’s hottest export since the stroopwaffle, as the bar has its original sister site in Amsterdam’s city centre - unsurprisingly nestled between two canals.

Where is it?

77 Dean St, a couple of minutes from Tottenham Court Road tube station. Specifically underneath The Seafood Bar.

What’s special?

Its interiors make you feel like you’ve stumbled into the set of Moulin Rouge; theatrical, extra, impressive. Plus, they’ve got a great cocktail menu - all your classics - margs, mules, cosmos, old fashioneds, and some house specials which we guarantee you won't have had before.

What’s new?

Zum Barbarossa only opened up in London at the end of October 2024, so the whole bar itself is still relatively undiscovered - which is a bit of a rarity for London.

Who should you bring?

Whilst there were quite a few people on dates, (and it undoubtedly would make a good date spot) it didn't feel completely saturated with couples. It's the kind of place you could come with a platonic friend and not immediately think "Oh god, it's giving date vibes, they're going to think it's a date" which, you know, can happen.

It’s a great spot to take friends after work if you’re a bit sick of going to the pub, and standing on the side of a road in lieu of a pub garden. It’s also a suitable spot for any non-Londonders (read: parents) who are visiting, especially if you’re looking for an unusual but central spot to grab a cocktail before going to a show.

What should you wear?

Honestly anything kind of goes. We were in post-work threads which seemed the norm. But honestly, it’s so low lit in there we’re not sure if you’d actually be able to say what anyone else wears with any certainty.

How much to pay?

Cocktails start at £15. They do have a bites menu too which starts at £4.25.

Zum Barba-what? What’s with the name?

In the original Amsterdam building, there is a mosaic with the text ‘Zum Barbarossa’ showing a fruit tree and two clovers, like you would find on a playing card. Zum refers to the small door next to the mosaic, which leads to a room invisible from the street.

Barbarossa was once the name of a Groningen beer that secretly flowed from the tap in their centuries-old beer cellar. Its history is one shrouded in a kind of debaucherous secrecy that's fun to dip your toe into, without actually having to do anything risqué.

Any must-tries?

Zum Barbarossa boasts a pretty cool cocktail menu, and whilst we didn’t get round to trying the entire menu (as hard as we tried) all the drinks we tried were high quality, interesting, and went down very easily. The highlights were definitely their house ZBB Mule which was a smooth but spicy offering, and their Hot Honey Highball which was unlike anything we've tried. The Hot Honey Highball is sort of like English Garden or Hugo (with lemon, elderflower, and vodka) but the spicy honey leaves a delicious spiced sharpness.

Any skippable?

Honestly, I’d skip getting any bar snacks - if you’re hungry and needing something to cushion the drinks then you can get some small bits (almonds, olives, fries, oysters) but it’s a drinks bar first, so we'd stick to the cocktails.

Verdict:

A relatively quiet, unknown spot (for now), Zum Barbarossa is a great destination in the heart of central London. If you’re looking for more unusual bars with a lot more character than your average pub, this is a great place to add to your list. Much like La Bodega Negra, you might expect it to be style over substance but that is happily not the case.

Whilst drinks lean toward the pricier side, they are all high quality and interesting without being gimmicky (call me a spoilsport, but no cocktail needs to come in a science beaker or with dry ice). If you’re looking for a spot to have a celebratory but fairly speedy drink, or a buffer pre-or-post show in the West End, this needs to be your next stop.