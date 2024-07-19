Surprise! Netflix's much-loved TV show reboot is getting an early release

There’s a double hit of good news for Cobra Kai fans today. First up, the initial five episodes of Cobra Kai season six are out now. They’ve picked up good reviews too.

Second, Netflix has fiddled with its release plans for the second wedge of episodes. They will now arrive on November 15, rather than the November 28 date Netflix previously announced.

OK, so you have to be pretty Coba-Kai-pilled to have even noticed the change. But it does mean the wait for the second chunk of eps is now less than four months.

The third and final batch of episodes does not yet have a date. But considering other Netflix release windows, we hope to see them on stream before the end of March 2025.

It’s the end of an era for Netflix. This three-parter, 15-episode season will be Cobra Kai’s last.

The show began in 2018. It was an unlikely concept, a “30 years later” sequel to The Karate Kid. And yet it was a smash.

Fans spent a collective 338.7 million hours watching Cobra Kai across 2023. And there wasn’t even a fresh season of the show released in that year.

Cobra Kai season five came out on September 9 2022, and was a 10-episode drop.

Season six’s 15-episode package is the largest the show has ever had. All the previous seasons had 10 eps, making this final chapter more like a season and a half.

Cobra Kai season 6 reviews

Five episodes in, it is already picking up strong reviews. It sits at 82% fresh over at RottenTomatoes, with an 89% viewer rating.

Collider gave Part 1 a 9/10 score and says, with any luck “longtime fans of the series and the franchise as a whole will get the best possible conclusion that they could have hoped for.”

Slashfilm gave it an 8/10 rating, and says Cobra Kai “is heading toward a big finish that will leave no character unscarred.”

Empire is one of the key dissenters, scoring season 6 part 1 just 2/5. It says “with Cobra Kai’s formula laid so bare, the show feels like it’s coasting.”

Fingers crossed the next pack of episodes will win Empire, and the rest of those not so keen on these first eps, around.