Succession takes over Hearts FC, just to annoy Logan Roy

This week saw the arrival of Season 3 of Succession and with it more in-fighting and backstabbing from the Logan family.

To celebrate the launch, NOW has done something rather special that will annoy the hell out of Logan Roy - and it made us laugh in the process. It's sparked up a partnership with Hearts FC and created a limited edition shirt that's sponsored by Waystar Royco - the company that Logan Roy runs in Succession.

Now this is a little bit of life imitating art as Hearts FC was the Scottish football team that Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) bought his dad to get in his good books in Season 2 of Succession. Which would have worked if Logan (played by Dundonian Brian Cox) wasn't such a staunch supporter of Hearts' rivals Hibernian.

The limited edition shirts are going to be given away, with funds from them going to Motor Neurone Disease charity MND Scotland. If you want to know more, then head to NOW on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Hearts on Twitter to find out more about the shirt giveaway.

Speaking about the link-up, Chief Executive of Hearts of Midlothian F.C. Andrew McKinley said: “As huge fans of the show, we’re really excited to be working with NOW to bring this Succession takeover to Tynecastle. We love watching the Hearts-related storylines in the show, although we’re quite thankful not to have any members of the Roy family running the club in real life! Brian and Kieran are always welcome in the director’s box at Tynecastle as a guest of the real owners of the club – the fans.”

Season 3 is available to stream on NOW - we've seen the first two episodes and the show is shaping up to being another classic.