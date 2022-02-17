Stranger Things: S4 release date finally revealed - as well as final season details!

It's here! The Stranger Things: Season 4 release date has been revealed and there is officially not long to wait.

The Duffer Brothers have revealed that the latest season of Stranger Things will actually be a two-part series, with Stranger Things: S4 Volume One landing on Netflix on 27 May and Stranger Things: S4 Volume Two hot on its heals landing 1 July.

The news of the fourth season is bittersweet as, alongside the date, The Duffer Brothers have also revealed that the fifth season will be the final one for the show.

In an open letter, they note: "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story are for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but as you'll soon see for yourselves we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

The note also reveals that Season 4 was "the most challenging yet", explaining: "With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you."

The note does hint that while the end of the main story of Stranger Things is in sight, there may well be spin-offs and the like from the show, revealing: "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.

"But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support."