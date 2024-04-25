Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary trailer revealed

The Phantom Menace is poised to return to the big screen next month, complete with a newly revamped trailer - oh, and it's all set to coincide with the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars.

News that will set fans of the force spiralling, what better way to celebrate the epic milestone than to indulge in a brand new viewing experience.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I, the all-new trailer (and poster) already have us rubbing our hands with glee.

It's a blast from the past, as the first franchise instalment arrives just in time for Star Wars day.

Think BTS storyboard sequences, director insights and more pod racing than one fan can feasibly handle.

Posting the clip to X formerly Twitter, the official Star Wars account wrote: "Every generation has a legend... #ThePhantomMenace returns to theaters May 3rd."



Every generation has a legend...#ThePhantomMenace returns to theaters May 3rd. pic.twitter.com/X1t5GTP8OM — Star Wars (@starwars) April 23, 2024





Prepare for a new wave of nostalgia, as Lucasfilm reveals a new trailer for The Phantom Menace - complete with one that fan celebrations and convention clips at no extra cost.

Combining behind-the-scenes footage from the 1999 movie, it's the perfect quarter-century celebration.

The new-look poster is also a true nod to the original Phantom Menace, with Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman lining up to channel the force.

With the caption "Every Saga Has A Beginning" sitting beneath a huge 25th Anniversary logo, images of Luke,

But wait, there's more.



Proving there's more than one way to celebrate Star Wars Day 2024, LEGO have unveiled a host of new sets worthy of your attention.

There's one week to go until the LEGO release a whole new galaxy of sets to coincide with the big day, prepare for a host of mind-bending deals.

Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama is a favourite, with this Droideka another favourite.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars sets, there's never been a better time to invest in a new set.

But wait, it also coincides with the first trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, which has finally confirmed the release date.

It's almost too much to handle, but fear not, for there's not long to wait.

