Bang & Olufsen has collaborated David Bowie's photographer to create a limited edition speaker

David Bowie enthusiasts, hide your wallets! Bang & Olufsen has collaborated with renowned rock photographer Denis O’Regan, celebrated for his extensive work with music legends, to release a special edition of their iconic A9 speaker.

The A9 speaker rests on three wooden legs, boasts touch controls, and, thanks to its stylish design, should slot in nicely to any room without detracting from the general aesthetic. This iteration doubles up as a piece of art, helping it stand out even further.

O’Regan, who has captured unforgettable moments of artists ranging from AC/DC to ZZ Top, and served as the official photographer for Live Aid, has lent one of his prized David Bowie photographs to adorn the speaker cover.

His illustrious career includes extensive touring with iconic bands and artists such as David Bowie, Duran Duran, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Queen, Pink Floyd and more. He also holds the unique position of being the first Artist in Residence for London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Image via West Contemporary Editions

The image chosen for the B&O A9 speaker cover holds particular significance for O’Regan. Reflecting on the photograph, he recalls capturing it five years before embarking on two global stadium tours as Bowie’s personal photographer. This image, a personal favourite of O'Regan's, now graces the limited-edition speaker, and it could be yours.

The Denis O’Regan Edition A9 Speaker, priced at £3,995 (SRP), will be available for purchase starting Friday, April 25th, 2025, exclusively through West Contemporary Editions.

This collaboration marks a unique opportunity for music and photography enthusiasts to own a piece of rock history combined with Bang & Olufsen’s signature audio quality and design.