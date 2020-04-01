You can now watch the first eight minutes of Sonic online

The Sonic the Hedgehog film didn't have a brilliant time when it came down to it. First, there was all the controversy around what the character actually looked like, and the hasty redesign to soothe the worries of disgruntled fans.

Then there were the reviews – not terrible by any stretch of the imagination, but not a roaring success either: the Guardian and Empire both gave it just two stars out of five, which is hardly ideal.

And, finally, Coronavirus forced it out of cinemas at (ironically) high speed.

You can now stream the first eight minutes of the film completely free.

So if you didn't get to see it at the cinema – and if you haven't yet taken the plunge to watch it on demand – now is your chance.

You can, of course, also purchase it on many other platforms – but you might as well try before you buy.

You'll also be treated to a special deleted scene, so there's something for those of you who have already seen it. The scene will be of particular interest to fans who hated the initial design of the character, showing what we might have got before the redesign.

You can watch the scene here.