Sky Glass: 5 things to know about Sky's dish-free TV

Sky has revealed one of the biggest shake-ups ever to happen to the broadcasting giant - it's releasing a Sky-enabled TV that ditches the satellite dish!

Sky Glass is the first-ever TV with Sky inside and Sky has also revealed that it is "the world’s first TV to be certified as a CarbonNeutral product." Fancy.

So, what does this all mean? Is Sky ditching the satellite dish for good? Has it changed from entertainment provider to TV seller? Well, yes and no. Here's everything you need to know about Sky Glass.

1. Sky Glass is Sky's dream of merging hardware and software

According to Sky, the new streaming TV from Sky will "simplify the way people watch TV by integrating hardware, software and content into one device to become the only TV with Sky inside." What that means to the user is: no satellite dish and no box!

2. Sky Glass is a new way for people to purchase their TVs

Sky Glass, according to Sky, is offering a whole new way for people to purchase and pay for their TVs - and that is through Sky itself. The idea is that you buy your TV like you buy your mobile phone with flexible payments each month.

For example, for £39 per month (£26 for Sky Ultimate TV bundle and £13 a month for the TV) you will get the 43-inch version of Sky Glass TV, for just £4 more a month you can increase the size of your TV to a 55 inch set, or £8 more for a 65 inch set.

All the TVs come with a full two-year warranty and a free delivery service that includes unboxing and packaging removal.

It's worth noting that Sky Ultimate TV has access to Netflix and a selection of Sky channels. If you want Sky Sports and Sky Cinema then they are additional extras.

3. The Sky Glass TVs are cutting edge

According to Sky, the screens are 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot screen, offering 10-bit HDR - supporting HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. There are also three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a single USB-C port.

There are also six integrated speakers in the sets, offering Dolby Atmos sound and a sub-woofer for your bass needs.

4. The TVs are packed with apps and new tech

Glance Motion Technology means that you can just say Hello Sky and your TV will wake up, which is pretty cool. And alongside all the normal Sky goodies, there will be a number of apps available, including: BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, ITV Hub, All4, Spotify and Peloton.

You can also create Playlists for your favourite shows and movies - which is a nice touch and something that can't be done on the current Sky set-top boxes.

5. The new Sky Glass TVs are colourful





The TVs are available in five colours: white, pink, green, blue and black. It's worth noting that as all of your entertainment will be piped through Wi-Fi, you will need a setup that can handle 10MBps or higher.



You can also buy the TVs upfront if you want to. The 43-inch model (smallest model) is £649 upfront (or spread payments at £13 per month over 48 months, or £26 per month over 24 months).

Sky has revealed all of the pricing and more information, so head there for more specific details. Sky Glass will be available from 18 October.