WiZ HDMI Sync Box turns your TV into a stunning light show

WiZ has just announced the global launch of the HDMI Sync Box with TV backlight, so now you can make everything you’re watching even more immersive than ever before.

This type of lighting, that can be added to the back of your TV, has been around for a while, with some TV’s even coming with it built in. However, what helps this external attachment stand out is its ability to sync up with what's being displayed, meaning the light matches the on-screen colours in real time.

We haven’t tested the product, but if it works as it's supposed to, there’s no doubt how much it could elevate certain viewing experiences, especially bright, colourful films or more intense gaming experiences.



The syncing is done through an HDMI Sync Box, meaning all you need to do is connect your Sync Box to the HDMI of whatever media device you’re using – streaming stick, games console etc. – then whack the LED strips around the back of your screen and way you go. According to Wiz, the setup is simple, requiring no cameras or a complicated calibration process to get it up and running.

The Sync Box takes the HDMI input video signal, performs an immediate full-screen analysis, and subsequently produces matching colours through its integrated lights.

If you’re tempted, the lights come in two sizes, with the first size fitting 55” to 65” TV’s and costing £79.99, whilst the larger size, which is for 75” to 85” TV’s, will set you back £109.99 and isn’t available until September.

If you’ve had your eye on getting some backlights that sync up to your TV for a while, you’ll notice just how cheap these are when compared to competitors on the market – if they deliver, it’s a great way to upgrade your viewing set-up.

