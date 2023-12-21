Seedlip enlist Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page to front new Tequila-inspired 'spirit'

Seedlip has announced the launch of its all-new tequila-inspired non-alcoholic spirit - all with a little help from Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

Seedlip Notas de Agave draws inspiration for the distinctive agave notes found across South America, described by the brand as a blend of pear, lime and agave flavours.

Sounds delicious, right?

The ideal substitute for alcohol this Christmas, the brand's rise to popularity accompanied the trend for no/low-alcohol 'spirit' alternatives.

Now, their latest release emits ‘herbal and fruity’ aromas, including vanilla and citrus notes, alongside a ‘slight heat’ finish courtesy of the addition of peppercorn.

The accompanying launch video sees The Duke stylishly step behind the bar, with the actor-turned-mixologist seductively notes that the new offering 'knows how to blend right in' despite being 'new to the party'.

Embracing the non-alcoholic alternative, the star can be seen cheers-ing to the camera, before declaring 'don't mind if I don't'.

Ideal with a splash of soda and a twist of lime, this low-calorie alternative to a traditional g&t is both light and refreshing.

Given the tequila-influence, it also works perfectly when paired with margaritas or palomas.

Acquired by spirit giant Diageo in In August 2019, Seedlip has become te biggest selling non-alcoholic spirit in the US and now offers three alcohol-free spirit varieties (Garden 108, Spice 94 and Grove 42).

“Seedlip Notas de Agave continues our tradition of pushing the boundaries for what people can drink,” said Ben Branson, Seedlip's founder.



“We are constantly looking to provide people with elevated and delicious non-alcoholic cocktails without compromising on quality and taste.

“Seedlip Notas de Agave brings consumers a fresh take on classic cocktails such as the Margarita and the Paloma, offering a vibrancy that continues our mission to change the way the world drinks with the highest-quality non-alcoholic ‘spirits’ options.”

The new variety will be available to purchase from January 2024 from the brand's website and all good stockists, with bottles expected to retail for around $32.99.