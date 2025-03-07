Rub-a-dub grub: Deliveroo is giving away inflatables with your takeout so you can dine in the bath

If you’ve not seen it across socials yet, banquet bathing is officially on the rise. Maybe slightly less regal than it sounds, banquet bathing is essentially the indulgent trend of eating food whilst chilling in the bath. Because nothing beats a cheeky snack in soapy suds to make all your workday worries disappear, right?

Enter Deliveroo’s new Dip & Dine range, which means you can now take your bathtime dining to another level. From 7-8th March, Deliveroo - along with selected restaurants - will be giving away free reusable inflatables to keep your takeaway afloat.





Buoy oh Bouy





Gone are the days of eating a water-logged slice of pizza that you dropped in the bath, and say goodbye to soggy sandwiches. The limited edition Dip & Dine range includes three different (and fairly eye-catching) inflatables, all tailored to hold the UK’s favourite three takeaways. There is a pizza box inflatable, a rectangle for your burger & chips, and a circle for your curry. And each inflatable keeps that nautical feel with an aesthetic teal-and-white striped design.

So, in case you were wondering how to make your night-in even better, Deliveroo’s new Dip & Dine inflatable range will help you to keep your beloved takeaways splash free across Friday and Saturday.





The only catch is that the Dip & Dine inflatables are only available with certain orders. If you are desperate to get your hands on some suds-free grub, you’ll need to head to Pizza Pilgrims, Byron, Tamatanga, or Kokoro and spend at least £15 - although if you’re anything like me, this won’t be a problem. Oh, and as always, it’s whilst stocks last.



