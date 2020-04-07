Roku has just launched a free channel that has 10,000 movies and shows

We’ve never appreciated free entertainment as much as we do right now, so you’ll be pleased to hear that Roku’s free channel is now available in the UK.

The streaming channel is showing over 10,000 movies, TV shows and documentaries showing everything from Les Miserables and The Wicker Man to British staple Homes Under the Hammer.

All of it’s free to watch, you just need a Roku streaming player, Roku TV, NOW TV device or Sky Q box.

The channel was initially launched in the US back in 2017, and, three years and a lockdown later, it's finally available in the UK.

There are adverts, but they should be targeted based on the movies you’re watching and in the case of TV shows, you should be where the original ad breaks would have been to limit the disruption.

There is also a dedicated Kids & Family section so that you can find all the family-friendly content in one place.

Bob the Builder, Teletubbies and Fireman Sam are just some of the children's shows that will be available from today.

If you're interested in watching the channel but don't already have one of the subscriptions above, the price of a Roku streaming player starts at £29.99.