7 best streaming devices: don’t miss out on Netflix because of a dumb TV

With many of us facing a long time at home, we are going to need the right equipment to make sure that we are thoroughly entertained during the long nights and days. No, not that equipment you filthy animals - we are talking about the best streaming sticks. You know, those pocket-friendly things that hold the rather powerful key to getting the online-based services on to your television.

There are many reasons to seek out a streaming stick. The main one is to have a cheap and cheerful way to get Netflix and catchup on things on iPlayer, Amazon Prime and the like.

Not all of us want the expense of a set-top box, especially when it comes to those all important spare rooms - where some of you may have to spend time. And these are cheap-ish ways to get 4K content too.

Here’s our pick of the best streaming sticks. Before our editor was all aboard the ShortList ship he spent a decade helming one of the UK’s biggest tech sites - so you can rest easy in knowing that every single one of the products below have been tested for a long time. Tough job but somebody has to do it.