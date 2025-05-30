Journey REEVUS water bottle is perfect for gym-going content creators — and impossible to lose

The sun’s out, your sweat’s on — but the gym is calling and you’ve still got two reels, a TikTok and a family FaceTime call to make. You may not have had ‘MagSafe-equipped, Find My-enabled phone-craddling water bottle’ on your ‘I need this in my life’ wishlist — but you just might wish you had.

That’s exactly what the Journey REEVUS Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle offers, with a combo of tech-savvy features that might make it the most innovative water receptacle since cavemen realised they can cup their hands. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and it’s hardly ever left my side — partly because it’s near impossible to lose the thing.

A water bottle? What's special about that?

Let’s get the basics out of the way first. Holding 700mls of liquid, and made from a BPA-free stainless steel, it features a double-walled vacuum insulated interior to make sure whatever goes in cool, stays cool. Standing 205.3mm tall and 80mm in diameter, it’s on the larger side — but that’s handy for balancing its phone-holding tricks.

(Image credit: Future - Gerald Lynch)

Which brings us on to the more interesting elements of the REEVUS. Embedded in its screw top are both a flip-up MagSafe-compatible magnetic ring, and a tracking puck compatible with Apple’s Find My app.

So, with that magnetic ring (which doubles as a carry handle) you can prop up your phone, letting you watch videos, take video calls or (perhaps most usefully) have a spur-of-the-moment tripod for creating your social videos. I can see this being very handy for fitness content creators who need a sturdy but discreet way to capture work outs on the go.

And, if you haven’t got a MagSafe-enabled iPhone, the package comes with a magnetic ring attachment that you can retrofit to any phone.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future - Gerald Lynch) (Image credit: Future - Gerald Lynch) (Image credit: Future - Gerald Lynch) (Image credit: Future - Gerald Lynch) (Image credit: Future - Gerald Lynch)

That tracking puck adds another useful layer. It pairs with Apple’s Find My app, meaning you’ll always know where you’ve left the bottle. Removable and charging wirelessly, it’ll last for three months off a 1-hour charge, and has a built in speaker that can beep at 100dB, letting you pinpoint its location when missing. Apple’s Find My feature will also let you track its last known location on a map, too.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a slick package, and with three colourways available (slate grey with black lid; polar white with grey lid; Halo black with white and yellow lid), you’ve got options to match your wardrobe, too.

Available now, you can pick up the REEVUS from the Journey website, priced at $89.99 (about £66).