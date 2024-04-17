Rebel Moon Part 2 early reviews are in — the next big Netflix hit?

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is out on Netflix in just a few days, on April 19. However, a handful of people have already seen the second part of this sci-fi epic.

The movie had a screening in Los Angeles last week. And while there’s still an embargo on regular reviews, social media reactions have already been posted.

There’s good news and bad news. The general consensus is Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is stronger than the first movie.

We hoped as much, because Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child Of Fire did not get the best reception. It has ended up with a weak 21% Rotten Tomatoes score, and an only-OK 57% Audience Score.

Director Zack Snyder has a small army of fans, and they were among those invited to the screening, according to what we’ve seen online. However, for now let’s focus on those who are likely to have a more even-handed take.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo and io9 says while the second film represents an improvement, it still struggles to truly connect with the viewer. But there is a pay-off at the end.

Thankfully, #RebelMoon - Part 2: The Scargiver is better than Part 1. Here, Snyder is more concerned about character than world-building and keeps everything contained & focused.



And yet, it still drags, gets repetitive & never connects emotionally. The third act rules though. pic.twitter.com/E0RRa6YEx7

— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 12, 2024

The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids echoes that the final battle of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is truly epic. Could this make the film worth a watch on its own? Could be.

'Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver' is a major step-up from 'Part One.'



The first hour lays the groundwork for the coming battle, but then the last hour is nothing short of spectacular.



Sofia Boutella and Zack Snyder work well together, and I hope 'Part Three' comes to pass. pic.twitter.com/2cZfpmHwM2

— Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) April 12, 2024

Britany Murphy of blog Muses of Media provided the most glowing review of the lot, praising not just the action but the characterisation. That was seen as a first movie highlight by very few.



I really enjoyed Zack Snyder's ‘Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.’ Of course, it had thrilling action, but perhaps the best part was the great character work throughout.



Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein are fantastic, while Bae Doona and Djimon Hounsou are scene-stealers! pic.twitter.com/96mqg4ZORS

— B.M. (@britany_murphs) April 12, 2024

Finally, Tessa Smith of blog Mama’s Geeky suggests the action is the real draw here, saying The Scargiver doesn’t progress the story much on from the first movie. But, again, lots of folks single out the last action-packed act as the true highlight here.





At the end of Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver it feels as if this story has not advanced much. It's as if we're in the same place we were after Part 1 except the body count is a bit higher. I do love me a Zack Snyder slowmotion scene though & there are plenty! #RebelMoonPart2pic.twitter.com/rtIc2dHv0c

— Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) April 12, 2024

So is that it for Rebel Moon? Two duo of movies reportedly had a budget of $166 million combined, the pair ordered together. And Zack Snyder is keen for more, apparently.

In an interview with SFX Magazine in late 2023, he teased that Rebel Moon could even have a “trilogy of sequels,” suggesting at least two more movies could come after Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

Would Netflix be game? Rebel Moon’s first movie peaked at 77 million hours viewed in a week, which has only been beaten since the film’s December release by Damsel, which hit 93 million weekly hours in March. We'll be keeping an eye on Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver to see if Rebel Moon has kept up the momentum.