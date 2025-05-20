Razer unveils its thinnest 14-Inch gaming laptop yet

Razer has announced its all-new Blade 14 gaming laptop. This redesigned machine prioritises ultra-portability without compromising high performance, claiming the title of Razer's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop.

The Blade 14 showcases a new thermal hood design, maintaining a remarkably slim form while housing powerful components. If you take the punt, you can configure the laptop with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, meaning it should deliver all your gaming and general needs.

Visuals on the Blade 14 are delivered through a 3K 120 Hz OLED display featuring a rapid 0.2ms response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for smooth and sharp imagery – once again, delivering on everything gamers strive for. The laptop boasts ample connectivity options, including two USB4 Type-C ports, a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, and a UHS-II MicroSD card reader. It also supports the latest wireless standards with BT 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7.

Razer has equipped the Blade 14 with a large 72 WHr battery, which provides up to 11 hours of on-screen time. Constructed from T6-grade aluminium with a sand-blasted texture and matte finish, the laptop emphasises durability and a premium feel. Razer also focuses on environmental sustainability through plastic-free packaging, a welcome change for environmentally conscious people.

Measuring 15.7 mm at its thinnest point and weighing 1.63 kg, roughly the weight of a small cat, this gaming laptop prioritises mobility. The new Thermal Hood design ensures efficient ventilation for optimal performance. Integrating NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, leveraging the Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4 upscaling, aims to deliver a top-tier gaming experience. Creative users will also benefit from enhanced performance and access to NVIDIA NIM Microservices.

Furthermore, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, capable of up to 50 TOPS, offers significant AI computing power, unlocking features like Copilot+, Recall, Cocreate, and Live Captions. The processor features 10 Cores/20 Threads with clock speeds up to 5.0 GHz and can be paired with up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X memory.

The Blade 14’s 3K OLED display offers 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and Calman Verified colour profiles. A six-speaker system powered by THX Spatial Audio provides immersive sound, a customisable per-key Chroma RGB keyboard and a precision glass touchpad.

Razer has also announced a new configuration for its award-winning Blade 16 laptop, now featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU so that you can get even more bang for your buck.

The Blade 14 costs £1999.99, while the Blade 16 is £2099.99. Both are available on Razer.com and at select retailers.





