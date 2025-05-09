Razer is releasing plenty of new gaming goodies including a headset alternative

Razer has announced the Clio, a gaming chair accessory that delivers headset-level audio without needing one resting on your ears, thanks to the now available wireless speaker head cushion, alongside plenty of other new gaming goodies which we will cover below including a new mouse and keyboard.



The Clio can be used as a standalone speaker for powerful audio or paired with existing front speakers via Synapse 4 for a richer surround sound.

Key features of the Razer Clio include immersion with THX Spatial Audio featuring acoustic widening modes and two 43mm full-range drivers for dynamic, high-fidelity, hyper-realistic sound from all directions. Its compatibility is highlighted by integrated, angled near-field dual speakers that provide a headset-like immersive gaming experience without the discomfort of wearing cups on your ears for hours on end.

For connectivity, it offers ultra-low-latency wireless for PC and console gaming via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, and Bluetooth for Android and iOS devices. The form factor includes a plush memory foam head cushion with adjustable nylon straps, ensuring comfort and compatibility with most high-back gaming chairs. Finally, the battery life provides up to 14 hours of uninterrupted entertainment on a single charge.

As part of Razer’s #GoGreenWithRazer initiative, the Clio charges via USB-C, and as is always the case these days, there is no charging cable in the box.

The Razer Clio aims to revolutionise gaming audio by offering a versatile, immersive, and sustainable solution for high-quality sound without the limitations of traditional gaming headsets.

The Razer Clio will be available from Razer.com, RazerStores, and select retailers worldwide starting 16 May 2025; It will cost $229.99 USD / €199.99 - although UK pricing is still unknown.

Razer also announced the Razer Basilisk Mobile and the Razer Joro, portable gaming peripherals designed for gamers on the go.

The Razer Basilisk Mobile is a compact, ergonomic wireless mouse (76g) inspired by the Basilisk line. It features tri-mode connectivity (including Razer HyperSpeed Wireless), up to 105 hours of battery life, 10 customisable controls with a new AI Prompt Master feature, a Razer Focus X 18K Optical Sensor, Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 (90 million click lifecycle), and Razer HyperScroll Technology with a 4-way tilt scroll wheel.

The Razer Joro is an ultra-portable (374g, 16.5mm thin) wireless gaming keyboard for multi-device use. It features a compact form factor with a function row and full-size arrow keys, ultra-low-profile ergonomic design, gaming-grade keys with tactile feedback and UV-coated ABS keycaps.

On top of all that, it also has Razer Snap Tap for responsive counter-strafing, entirely programmable keys, support for Apple devices with Mac legends, a dedicated Microsoft Copilot Key, Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with up to three devices, up to 1,800 hours of battery life, and single-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting - so you won't lose it on your desk, probably.

The Razer Basilisk Mobile will retail for $89.99 / £89.99, and the Razer Joro is available for $139.99 / £129.99.

