Radiohead tour rumours heat up and rare The Bends live footage unearthed

Something is afoot in the world of Radiohead. Its members have formed a new business entity that could be a sign of big things to come.

It’s about the least rock ’n’ roll way for a new tour or album to get talked about, but Radiohead have formed a new limited liability partnership called RHEUK25, which could be used to sort out the money side of this fresh venture. But what is it?

This isn't a new thing for the band and it usually hints that something big is about to happen. The last one was created in 2016, Dawn Chorus LLP, and coincided with the launch of their last album, A Moon Shaped Pool.

All five members of Radiohead are named in the documentation of this RHEUK25 LLP, which landed almost dead on the 30th anniversary of the release of the band’s The Bends album.

It was originally released on March 13, 1995. Time for a commemorative reissue?

However, if the LLP registration is all for a reissue of that album, you’d think we might have heard about it already, given the anniversary has already passed.

The band marked the milestone on social media by posting a video of Thom Yorke performing around the release of the album, at the Horsehoe Tavern in Toronto. This 24-minute set is available to view on YouTube now.

What we’d like RHEUK25 to mark, of course, is a new album and tour. The whole deal.

What happened to Radiohead?

Radiohead have not embarked on a tour since 2018, following the release of 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool.

Parts of Radiohead can, of course, be seen performing as The Smile, which is made up of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner. The band have released three studio albums to date — two within 2024.

Meanwhile, Colin Greenwood is on tour with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds this year, filling in for Martyn Casey, due to illness. Ed O'Brien and Phil Selway have also worked on solo projects since Radiohead was last active.

Could this all amount to nothing much? Sure, but we can speculate — and hope — that album number 10 is on the horizon.



