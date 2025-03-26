​Puma’s Harry Potter clothing range is on sale this week​

Gather around, young muggles, because Puma is about to release a whole bunch of bits of Harry Potter clothing and footwear.

Puma announced its Puma x Harry Potter range back in February, and it’s finally available to buy this week, on March 27.

There are too many items for us to cover the lot here, but we’ll pick out some highlights. And you can of course review the entire range over at the Puma website.

The most striking of the Puma x Harry Potter shoes are these Palermo sneakers. They don’t look too wild at first glance, aside from the slightly provocative colour combo of yellow on red, but do feature a bunch of Harry Potter nods.

“Gryffindor” is printed in gold on the removable tongue, a Gryffindor lion is found the collar outer, and there’s a golden snitch embroidered on the “inner tongue flap.”

The upper is mostly leather, and the pair comes in a comically chest-like Puma x Harry Potter special edition shoe box. A pair costs £95. Here's that shoe box design:

Next up is the £85 Crossbody bag, which has both the Puma and Hogwarts logos embroidered into the front panels. Just like the shoes, a golden snitch is subtly embroidered into the design, this time on the mesh back.

The bag has two primary compartments, 2L capacity and is worn over the shoulder with the help of a dog clip-attached strap.

Pick number three is a Harry Potter hoodie that has a lot more going on than you’d guess from a glance at the front design. Up front we just get the Puma and Harry Potter logos, which sit within a circle.

But on the back? There’s a giant Quidditch design that extends across much of the length of the garment. It shows the line-up of players in the Gryffindor versus Slytherin match in the Hogwarts Quidditch Cup. We never said these pieces weren’t just for Harry Potter fans. It's available in green, red and black.

Finally, there’s a relatively sober track jacket, available with matching bottoms. They feature the same combined Harry Potter and Puma logo circle as the hoodie, minus the team formation on the back.

The print pattern is based around chevron shapes, but Puma says it’s “inspired by the houses of Hogwarts.” As with the other pieces, there’s a golden snitch embroidered somewhere — we haven’t been told where, though. This one will set you back £80, while the “track pants” are £70. Kids’ versions are available at a lower cost too.

Puma says the range will be available in "flagship" stores and select Puma retailers, as well as from the website.