We want everything from this Pulp Fiction clothing range

Pulp Fiction took in nearly $213 million worldwide when it was released in cinemas in 1994, and plenty of you probably still described it as your favourite film. It changed cinema forever.

And that’s not just our opinion either, in 2013 the film was chosen by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the US National Film Registry because it was "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".





So, how better to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pulp Fiction than with a clothing collection - after all, we’ve been dressing up as Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega at Halloween for years.





Put together by the skateboarder clothing brand HUF the collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, jackets and even a skateboard deck designed to pull together all our favourite quotes and scenes into something we can wear.









The Pulp Fiction Photo Woven Shirt is definitely one of our favourites. HUF has managed to cram all the iconic moments onto one shirt - there’s the dance scene, a Big Kahuna Burger and even a packet of Red Apple cigarettes.





If you’re looking for something simpler, perhaps this Bad MF shirt is for you - though, unfortunately, there’s no wallet in the collection.





Available to buy now, prices start at £45 for the t-shirts and there’s currently an added bonus of free delivery on orders over £50.