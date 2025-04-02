20 Nintendo Switch 2 launch games and 4 big hitters

Are you going to spend £400 or more on the Nintendo Switch 2? Think fast as it goes up for pre-order in the UK on April 8.

The console costs £395.99 on its own, or £429.99 with Mario Kart World, and is out on June 5.

If you need some excuses to get the credit card out, we have them. Nintendo and its third-party developer/publisher partners have announced a whole heap of titles out both on day one, and into later 2025 and beyond.

We’ll dig into what we think are some of the key titles before touching on all the Nintendo Switch 2 day one releases, and then what’s coming out later down the road.

Mario Kart World

No, Nintendo hasn’t gone and re-released Mario Kart 8 yet again. Instead we get an open world Mario Kart with loads of racers on-screen and no need to stay on the track. Is it the most… different mainline Mario Kart game since the series began? Quite possibly. And there are long races that see you rally-style trek across the entire game world. Or you can just bimble around as you might in the Forza Horizon games. This one is a Switch 2 exclusive that will get its own Direct event on April 17.

Release date June 5

The Duskbloods

This one is unlikely to mean anything to anyone on title alone right now. But it’s important. This is a game from From Software, the makers of the Dark Souls and Elden Ring games. And it’s a Switch 2 exclusive. Yep, no PlayStation 5 or Xbox love here. It has some Bloodborne vibes, but to our eyes also has more of an anime-influenced strangeness to it. There are jetpacks too. This is an online multiplayer game due in 2026.

Release date 2026



Donkey Kong Bananza

Plenty of folks were hoping for a new 3D Mario platformer close to the Switch 2’s launch. What we get instead is Donkey Kong Bananza, due out on July 17. It goes big on destruction and, for a big lad, Donkey Kong can sure move around the game’s 3D world pretty fast. It’s too early to tell if this is going to get remotely close to the level of a Mario Galaxy or Mario Odyssey. But this is as close as the Switch 2 will get for now.



Release date July 17



Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment

The first few seconds of Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment's trailer may have you believing this is a prequel to Tears of the Kingdom. And it kinda is, but mostly isn’t. The teaser suggests it’s set in the period before that classic Switch adventure starts, but as a Hyrule Warriors game it’s much more of a hack and slash action fest than a classic Zelda experience. The original Hyrule Warriors was released for Wii U in 2014, while the Switch instalment from 2020 was named Age of Calamity.

Release date Winter 2025

Now, onto the games you'll be able to play on day one, other than Mario Kart World...

Day one releases: June 5 games

Split Fiction

What is it? Delightful co-op game that can only be played in two-player co-op

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

What is it? Epic sci-fi action shooter that's used as a visual benchmark for PCs and consoles

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

What is it? Story-heavy brawler, an earlier instalment in the series now known as Like a Dragon

Deltarune

What is it? A game from the creators of indie darling Undertale

Survival Kids

What is it? Co-op title that looks fairly family friendly

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy

What is it? An HD remake of an RPG that came out originally well over a decade ago on Nintendo DS

Civilization VII

What is it? Epic strategy title from Sid Meier, and one of the big reasons people thought the Switch 2 having mouse Joy-Cons wasn’t such a silly idea



Fortnite

What is it? Seriously? You don’t know battle Royale sensation Fortnite?

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

What is it? Riiiiiidge Racerrr. A racer, with more sliding about than ridges

Fast Fusion

What is it? A Wipeout-style futuristic racer

Hitman World of Assassination

What is it? A smart assassin/spy sim in which you can get around problems in all sorts of ways

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma



What is it? A fantasy-themed role-player

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

What is it? Honestly? No idea, but the internet tells us it’s a hardcore strategy game set in Japan

Welcome Tour

What is it? A mini-game collection designed to familiarise you with the Switch 2’s features. Should probably be included for free but, as far as we can tell, is not.

Hogwarts Legacy

What is it? The barnstorming Harry Potter adventure game that has sold more than 30 million units already

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition

What is it? It’s the best Wii U game, and the best Switch game, in its ultimate form

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition

What is it? The sequel to the best Wii U game, better than you’ve ever played it

Street Fighter 6 Switch 2 edition

What is it? Modern classic fighter, updated with Amiibo support and a gesture control mode

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S



What is it? Two classic arcade puzzler games smashed together

And the rest...

Borderlands 4 (2025)

Daemon X Machina

Drag X Drive (Summer 2025)

EA Sports FC (TBC)

Elden RIng: Tarnished Edition (2025)

Enter the Gungeon 2 (TBC)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (TBC)

Goodnight Universe (2025)

Hades 2 (TBC)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (2025)

Human Fall Flat 2 (TBC)

Kirby Air Riders (2025)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (TBC)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (2025)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 Edition (TBC)

NBA 2K (TBC)

No Sleep For Kaname (July 25)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 Edition (December 2025)

Professor Layton and the World of Steam (2025)

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (June 19)

Reanimate (2025)

Sakurai (2025)

Shadow Labyrinth (July 18)

Starseeker (2026)

Star Wars Outlaws (2025)

Tamagotchi Plaza (June 27)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (Summer 2025)

Two Point Museum (2025)

Wild Hearts (July 25)

Witchbrook (Winter)

WWE 2K (TBC)







