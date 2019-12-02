Get 5 games and a PS4 Slim for a great price this Cyber Monday

Whether you're looking to buy a PS4 for a Christmas gift or just fancy treating yourself, this gaming bundle will sort you out.

For £229.99, you get not only a console but also some brilliant games. Horizon Zero Dawn follows a young hunter on an emotional journey; Uncharted 4 lets you go on a global adventure to uncover a conspiracy; The Last of Us sees you play Joel, a smuggler escorting a teenage girl across the country; Red Dead Redemption 2 follows an outlaw make his way across the Wild West; and GTA V – well, GTA V lets you run things over.

The bundle also gives you a big leg up in GTA Online. You'll get a Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which helps you jump start your career in the game, as well as $1,000,000 in game dollars to spend on weapons, cars and more.

You'll also be able to own buildings, start businesses and engage in other shady activities – and you can even spend your free cash on tattoos.

You can buy and order it now, but you won't get it until 9th of December, just in time for Christmas.