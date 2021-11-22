This incredible PS Plus sale is the best early Black Friday deal so far

There are a number of early Black Friday deals around right now, but the one that has caught our eye the most is this fantastic discount for PS Plus, PlayStation's subscription gaming service.

Sony has always been good at dropping the price of the PS Plus to get everyone in the Black Friday mood but to see it at this price is fantastic - and just before the latest batch of PS Plus games drop too, which are set to be announced on 1 December.

November was a bumper month for the PS Plus with six titles made available for free through the service. These were: Knockout City, First Class Trouble and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. The last three were PS VR exclusives and released to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the PlayStation VR. These were: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall.

Pay for PS Plus then and you will never be without a game to play and the subscription service has a great discount right now, down to $39.99 in the US (that's a saving of $20) and £32.99 (a £17 saving in the UK).

PS Plus benefits don't just include free games but exclusive game content, online multiplayer access, 100GB cloud storage space and the PlayStation Plus collection which is a range of classic PlayStation games available through the PS5.

Get the deal now.

US PS Plus Black Friday Deal

$20 off! PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deal £$39.99 - (WAS: $59.99) This is a fantastic PS Plus deal, where you save $20 on a 12-month subscription. We don't think you will find it cheaper this Black Friday. Buy now from Amazon

UK PS Plus Black Friday Deal

Huge discount PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership £32.99 (WAS: £49.99) This is an incredible deal - get 32% off of a PS Plus for 12 months, that's a whopping £17 saving. Buy now from Amazon