Part three of Jameson’s Triple Distilled Collection is finally here

Jameson has recently partnered with Anderson .Paak and Fender to promote its Triple Distilled Collection, but there was always a promise of a third collaboration. Now, the final piece of the puzzle has fallen into place thanks to the clothing collaboration being released with Awake NY.

The three-part collaboration brings together music, fashion, and whiskey to celebrate all things Jameson, and the best part is that it’s all available now. The clothing range boasts a sporty, retro aesthetic that would look right at home down the pub, at a game, mooching about town, or just having a lazy Sunday.

The collection features five items in total, and we’ve highlighted our three favourites below – so if you could only grab one, aim for these. It’s worth noting that everything in this collection has limited availability – so once it's gone, it's gone.

1. Jameson x Awake NY Track Jacket

The collection's highlight will undoubtedly be the track jacket, which comes in two colourways. The first is black with green and cream stripes on the sleeves and cuffs. The second option is Jameson green with red and cream detailing.

The chest features the short manufacturer and then Jameson’s name across the front, similar to what you would see as a shirt sponsorship on professional gear – it’s clearly intentionally designed to capture that feeling of players warming up before a game in pre-match gear. It’s done well without losing that feeling of nostalgia.

Black: Buy here | £158

Green: Buy here | £158

2. Jameson x Awake NY Jersey

The jersey, modelled after classic football shirts of old, matches the track jacket above. Its silhouette wouldn’t look out of place with Maldini on the back and a thick mop of hair resting on the collar—the only shame is that it doesn’t come with long sleeves.

The block colours that break up the top help cement the top's inspirations from a time gone by when the picture on the telly was grainy and Clive Tyldesley was in your ears. It comes in either green or cream, giving that home-and-away feeling with the Away NY logo on the back.

Green: Buy here | £94

Cream: Buy here | £94

3. Jameson x Awake NY Hoodie

It doesn’t matter how you slice it, a nice, comfy hoodie is hard to beat, and luckily, the Jameson x Awake NY has delivered.

The hoodie's medium-sized embroidered design in the middle of the chest is noticeable but classy—it’s a good balance without being too garish. The hoodie only comes in one colour - green - which, luckily enough is a colour that features throughout the rest of the collection so if you do grab more than one item, it will be easy to coordinate.

Buy here | £130

For fashion collab, checkout our thoughts on the ARK/8 Black Ops 6 collection or the Anti Social Social Club Assassin's Creed Shadows drop.



