Papa John’s is giving away a pair of £5k gold cufflinks encrusted with pizza dough

To celebrate 2020 being a leap year, pizza maestros Papa John’s are giving away a pair of £5,000 cufflinks encrusted with actual pizza dough... because what else would they do.

The 18k gold pizza cufflinks - or ‘crust-links’ as Papa John’s are calling them - are a collaboration between the pizza makers and Hatton Garden jewellers DC Jewellery just in time for 29 February.

The extra day in the leap year is traditionally the day that women propose to their significant others - and Papa John's is certain it can level up your proposal with some blinged up cufflinks.

To win the cufflinks - that are encrusted with real pizza dough and gemstones for toppings - you need to be intending to propose at the end of the month.

But if you do have a pizza-loving partner and a proposal in the works, then head over to the Papa John's Twitter to share your love story for a chance to win the £5,000 cufflinks.