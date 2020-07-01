Ozark final season confirmed: big changes coming to Season 4

Originally seen as Breaking Bad-lite, Ozark has proved itself as one of the most dramatic shows on Netflix right now.

While we're a little sad that it has been confirmed that the show is ending after its fourth season, there is a little bit of light with the news.

Just like its drug-based stablemate, Breaking Bad, the creators of Ozark have decided that for its final season, they are going to shake it up and show it in two parts. In total there will be 14 episodes in the final season of Ozark, with each part consisting of seven episodes.

"The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks," says the show's blurb, giving nothing away.



Lead star Jason Bateman said about the show ending: "A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s)."

And showrunner Chris Mundy said: "We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right.

“It’s been such a great adventure for all of us, both on screen and off, so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

