Oscar-winning duo set to direct upcoming Star Wars show

The director duo behind the mega Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once will sprinkle their magic on the Star Wars universe.

As reported by One Take News, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are to direct at least one episode of upcoming Star Wars TV show Skeleton Crew.

The show is scheduled for release later this year on Disney Plus, and we’ve known about its existence for almost a year now.

What do we know about it so far? Spider-Man: Now Way Home director Jon Watts is listed as a Star Wars: Skeleton Crew director, and Christopher Ford as writer. He has previously written on Spider-man: Homecoming and The Clovehitch Killer.

We know Jude Law will star, but this whole series is reportedly based around the adventures of a bunch of kids lost in space.

Kwan and Scheinert were approached to direct an episode of the show before Everything Everywhere All At Once was released, for all of those of you ready to claim the show’s producers were just jumping on the directors' success bandwagon.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has reportedly finished shooting, which makes sense if the show is still to drop in 2023.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were not “unknowns” before Everything Everywhere All At Once. They directed the generally well regarded Swiss Army Man from 2016, after all. However their latest movie has rocketed them into Hollywood royalty.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars this month, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Daniel Kwan confirmed the Stars Wars news on Instagram, and also countered accusations the duo had sold out by signing up to work on such a big franchise.

“Don’t worry. We aren’t working on a whole series, we guest directed one episode. Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago (before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes,” said Kwan in an Instagram Story post.

He also went on to confirm the duo’s next film will be “an original Daniels project.”