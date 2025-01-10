Oris has a Miss Piggy watch - yep, from the Muppets

Are high-end watches and gimmicks compatible? Apparently so according to Oris, which has just announced its tie-in with Miss Piggy from the Muppets.

The Oris ProPilot X Miss Piggy has a hot pink face — of course It does — and trim 34mm diameter.

As part of the ProPilot family, this is a serious watch. And it comes with a serious price to match: £2500. To conjure that sense of glamour Miss Piggy is always hunting, there’s a lab-grown diamond up at the 12 marker.

The rest of the Oris ProPilot X Miss Piggy is fairly conventional. This is a stainless steel watch with a Sapphire crystal with a domed shape.

It uses an automatic Oris Swiss movement with a 42-hour reserve. And water resistance is rated at 10ATM. No need to take this one off in the shower.

Our favourite part of the design might just be a little touch around the back. Behind a tiny spy hole cut-out you’ll find a mini cartoon portrait of Miss Piggy herself.

This is not the first of Oris’s Muppet tie-ins. In 2023 it announced the Oris ProPilot X Kermit with, you guessed it, a green face instead of a pink one. That watch also features a little portrait of Kermit down at the 6-o-clock mark.

It was a rather more expensive release than the Miss Piggy, originally retailing for $4600, but it does also feature a titanium strap, which will help to offset the additional weight of its 39mm diameter design.

And, hey, maybe watch tie-ins are where it’s at these days. Back in November Bruce Springsteen himself was spotted wearing a “Batman” Rolex after all (although that one is not an official tie-in).