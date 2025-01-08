Value of second-hand Rolex, Audemars Piguet watches and more continue to slide

The second-hand value of investment-worthy watches fell by an average of 6% in 2024, according to the Bloomberg Sundial Watch Index.

While this will come as no surprise to those who keep an eye on second-hand watch buys, this latest Bloomberg report will at least confirm your suspicions. The 2024 downward trend that began in 2022 and was reported on in mid-year 2024 did indeed continue.

The index collates information from the top 50 watch brands, including Rolex, Cartier, Omega and Patek Philippe.

Rolex watches lost an average 5% of their value, contrasting with the recent news the brand will increase its pricing for new watches by up to 14% in 2025, owing to the cost of gold.

Meanwhile, Audemars Piguet watches are down 7.5%, while Patek Philippe models dropped by 4%.

If there’s some good news here for those hoping their watches would accrue value, it’s that the fall isn’t quite as bad as it was in 2023. The Bloomberg Sundial Watch Index reported an 11.3% loss in 2023.

As in other markets, these falls come after a big boom in second-hand watches during the early pandemic. Back in early 2023 Bloomberg, quoting a consultancy firm, reported watch values would increase by 12% that year —the polar opposite of what actually happened.

There have been some outliers, though, which have increased in value amid the downturn.

Rolex’s Pepsi watches have proved steady investments, for instance.

If you weren’t in the market for a watch around 2020-2021, this old report from Monochrome on the skyrocketing cost of a Rolex Daytona is worth a read.