Original 1977 Star Wars cut to get rare screening this summer

Star Wars fans love to argue, but it's not entirely their fault — the films have been tinkered with so many times over the years that it's hard not to have strong opinions over which version sees the series at its best.

But there's no arguing that the original 1977 release was as influential as movie-making gets. Han shot first folks, you'll find none of this CGI-enhanced Maclunkey nonsense here.

Die-hard fans will be thrilled to hear then that this original iteration of the first Star Wars film, now more commonly known as Star Wars: A New Hope, will be shown in London this summer just like it was in 1977. No CGI Jabba, a crumbling Tatooine, and Han's no-nonsense sharp shooting.

It’s an unusual treat for fans of that galaxy far, far away, as this version of the original film that launched the whole franchise is rarely shown. Star Wars creator George Lucas considers his 1997 Special Editions as the definitive versions, and has made these earlier cuts of his films very difficult to find. If you want to watch the original cut… legally, this will be one of the only ways you can do so.

The screening taking place at the BFI Southbank and will be shown once on Thursday, 12th June 2025. Tickets will go on sale at different times, with members of BFI able to purchase the tickets early. Below are the dates the tickets will go live at midday:

BFI Patrons – Tuesday 6th May

BFI Members – Wednesday 7th May

General sale – Friday 9th May

There is a chance the tickets sell out before going on general sale, as none are kept back for the release, so if you are desperate to watch the film as it was first released, it may be worth considering becoming a member of the BFI.

Right now, only the first of the original trilogy is being played, but fingers crossed that the original cuts of the rest of the groundbreaking trilogy will be shown at some point in the future—if it is a hit, and it will be, then chances are we may see the lot.

Main image via Disney