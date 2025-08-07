Brad Pitt's F1 movie is returning to IMAX for a limited time
Drifting back onto the big screen
Get ready for another lap, cinephiles! Apple Original Films’ high-octane flick, F1 The Movie, is making a triumphant return to IMAX screens, proving that when it comes to racing dramas, audiences just can’t get enough. After storming the box office earlier this year and becoming the biggest original blockbuster of 2025 as well as the lead’s Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film, this cinematic spectacle is hitting the big screen again.
Filmed specifically for IMAX, it’s been hailed as the most authentic racing feature ever made, soaring to a 97% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which speaks volumes. Plus, it’s already raked in over $552 million globally.
Matt Dentler, head of features at Apple Original Films, summed it up perfectly: “Audiences around the world have embraced F1 The Movie as an adrenaline-pumping, big screen experience, and its re-release in IMAX is a testament to the global popularity of the film.” He also gave a shout-out to the visionary team behind the film, including Joe, Jerry, Brad, and Lewis.
Jeff Goldstein, President of Warner Bros. Pictures Global Distribution, echoed the sentiment, noting how audiences flocked to the pictures to witness Formula 1 racing "like never before." Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, boasted that the film made excellent use of the IMAX Experience, confirming it’s their highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. He added, “We know F1 The Movie still has plenty of gas in the tank.”
So, whether you missed it the first time or just want to experience that immersive IMAX sound and visuals again, now’s your chance. It will hopefully be a good thing for cinemas too with more original films getting love from the box office.
