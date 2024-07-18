One of Netflix's most popular shows is finally back for its latest and final season

It's nearly the end of an era for one of the most popular shows that's ever been on Netflix. The first part of the final season of Cobra Kai, the fantastic series based on the Karate Kid franchise, is now streaming with five episodes ready to watch.

Originally an exclusive for YouTube Red, Cobra Kai is the brainchild of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

It focuses on many of the iconic characters of the movies in modern day and manages to shift the perspective of what went down at the All Valley Karate Tournament in the first movie to Johnny's point of view (William Zabka reprising his role).

The show was a critical success on YouTube Red but it wasn't until Netflix started streaming the thing that it got the audience it deserved.

Over 5 seasons we have seen Jonny and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) come to blows and forming allegiances against former Cobra Kai bad guys and present-day ones.

It was announced earlier in the year that Season 6 was set to be shown in three parts, the first which is streaming now and the final part to air in 2025.

Speaking about the last season Martin Kove, who plays ultimate baddie John Creese, said: “There’s lots of surprises in Season 6. You’ll love it.”

Image Credit: Netflix

Although there aren't enough reviews to give the season its own Rotten Tomatoes rating, the overall rating for the show is a fantastic 94% - so it would have to be a severe dip in form to make any sort of dent to its score.

When it was announced that Season 6 was set to be the last, the makers of the show put out a statement which read: “Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined.

“So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. … While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger.”

Interestingly, this won''t be the end of the franchise as there is set to be a new Karate Kid movie, starring Ralph Macchio. Quite how, if at all, it tallies up to Cobra Kai remains to be seen but it's going to have some fight on its hands to beat the quality of the show.

Cobra Kai: Season 5 is streaming now on Netflix and is one of our picks for the best Netflix shows.