​One of Apple TV’s most-watched shows is getting a new series

There’s nothing more satisfying than renewal news – particularly when it comes to one of our favourite series.



Now, the news has broken that hit Apple TV+ series Slow Horses is set to be renewed for a fifth season – and fans couldn’t be happier.





Garnering a loyal army of fans since first hitting the streaming platform back in April 2022, the show has swiftly become one of the platform’s biggest original series.





The fate of the hit series, based on Mick Herron’s spy series of the same name, was revealed exclusively by Variety, with the news swiftly setting the internet alight.





The nail-biting Season 3 finale left many on tenterhooks when it dropped on the platform on December 27.







Now, only a matter of days later, news of the renewal has left many fans feeling a sense of relief.





With the series director yet to be confirmed, the new series will be an adaptation of Herron’s fifth book, London Rules.









Fronted by Gary Oldman who earned a Golden Globe nod for his role as lacklustre spy Jackson Lamb, the hit series centres around a group of hodgepodge MI5 agents brought together by their distinct incapabilities.





Led by a rather dishevelled Lamb, the team are regularly outshone by their fancy co-workers based at the renowned Regents Park HQ.





However, despite their inability to follow orders (or even do their jobs), this bunch of wayward spies somehow always manage to save the day.





According to Variety, Oldman is set to return for the fifth series, alongside cast members Kristin Scott Thomas (Diana Taverner), Jack Lowden (River Cartwright) and Christopher Chung (Roddy Ho).





“Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected,” reads the synopsis for Season 5.





“After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”





Needless to say, we can’t wait to catch the series when it hits our screens next year.



