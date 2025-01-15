Omega Speedmaster Moonphase watches use actual pieces of meteorite

100 years after the first moon phase watch from Patek Philippe, Omega has announced a new pair, the Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite collection.

Unlike most moon phase watches, this pair represents the view of the moon you’ll get from both the northern and southern hemispheres.

These are 43mm diameter watches, and core parts of the finish are made of actual meteorite. The face backing is iron meteorite, while the moons in the phase indicator at the six o’ clock mark are slices of lunar meteorite cabochon gemstones.

Omega says the pattern of stars on the moon phase indicator mimics the position of the actual stars seen on the night of Apollo 11’s historic launch in 1969.

There’s more to this pair than what's visible up-front too. They introduce the new calibre 9914 watch movement, a manual wound movement with a 60-hour power reserve.

This is shown off beautifully through the Sapphire crystal on the back. And it also helps reduce the thickness of these watches to a reasonable 13.6mm. Other current Moonphase models from Omega typically run to around 17mm. Chunky.

Both finishes use 18K white gold for the inserts on the hands, as well as the subdials.

The casing is stainless steel, while the bezel is stainless steel with a polished ceramic inlay.

And for the dial finish, the two colours use different coating methods. The lighter-faced watch displays a galvanic grey-coated finish, the darker a PVD black coating.

As a non-diving watch, the water resistance rating is quite light, just 5ATM. It’s not one to take into the sea, but we wouldn’t risk these beauties near brine anyway.

They cost £16,100 a piece, and Omega has opened up a “wish list” for those who want to be informed about further availability details.