Officially confirmed: LEGO Pokémon sets are coming — will you want to catch 'em all?

Our first reaction to the recent news LEGO Pokémon sets are on the way: how has it taken this long?

LEGO and The Pokémon Company have teased an upcoming range of LEGO Pokémon sets, which are due to hit shelves in 2026.

That’s right, you won’t even be able to get your mitts on the first LEGO Pokémon kit by Christmas.

The collaboration has been teased with a very short rendered video in which we get to see a LEGO version of Pikachu’s electrified tail.

“LEGO Pokémon is a brand-new collaboration that brings your love for bricks and your love for Pokémon together. In 2026, we’re calling all Pokémon Trainers to get ready to build and catch some of their favourite Pokémon!” reads the LEGO website, which tells us frustratingly little about upcoming plans.

Much like the recent announcement of the LEGO Gameboy, we haven't been given much info yet.

“The LEGO Group and Pokémon have strong shared values of imagination, creativity and fun, making this the perfect partnership to deliver unique, meaningful and engaging ways for Trainers to experience the Pokémon brand,” says Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokémon Company.

A blocky future

What sets will we get, then? It seems pretty clear from the teaser we can expect a Pikachu model in the first wave. But you don’t need to be a Pokémon master to work that one out.

There are currently more than 1000 Pokémon creatures out there, and it will be interesting to see how much LEGO focuses on the classic crew from the 1990s versus newer additions from fresh titles like Pokémon Legends ZA, due later this year, and The Pokémon Trading Card Game.

After all, LEGO is for folks of all ages, and millennials who cut their teeth on the Gameboy iterations of the Pokémon games are a key constituent of the LEGO fanbase.

We are yet to hear of any Pokémon game plans for 2026, which could be used as a release tie-in. And while a new, major 2026 Pokémon game may seem a bit soon with Legends ZA still on the way, there was only a 10 month gap between Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in 2022.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more details of LEGO’s Pokémon sets, so stay tuned.