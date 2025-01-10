LEGO is sending us to retro heaven with a Nintendo Game Boy kit

We knew this day would come. But it is finally here. LEGO has lifted the lid on its Nintendo Game Boy set.

In an unusual move for LEGO, though, we’re just getting a sliver of a teaser. There are no full pics of the LEGO Game Boy set(s) yet.

And it was actually Nintendo of America that gave us this first glance, posting on social media.



So what do we know? LEGO’s Game Boy is coming in October. That’s it.

Just like you, we’re dying to know the design, the block count, the cost. The teaser video does suggest the handheld's D-pad may use one of LEGO’s classic X-shaped slim bricks. We may be looking at something roughly life-size or a little smaller.

Would we kinda like an absolutely giant one too? Of course, we love a LEGO set made up of thousands of pieces. We just don’t like having to save up for them.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/XEyhbARqXq

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 9, 2025

LEGO and Nintendo already have a long-standing relationship. In 2020 they released a NES kit, which includes a little TV displaying a Mario game in action. It was more than just the console, although how to show a similar level of imagination with the Game Boy is not necessarily an easy problem to solve.

The NES is a 2646 piece set that costs £229, but is sold out and being retired from the current LEGO line-up.

LEGO also just released a whole stack of other Nintendo kits at the beginning of the year, including six Mario Kart tie-in sets.

With a whole internet ecosystem dedicated to LEGO leaks, we’ll be keeping our eyes out for early looks at the LEGO Game Boy kit. Stay tuned.