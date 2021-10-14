Obi-Wan Kenobi teases new version of a character we've seen before

We always knew that the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show was going to show some Star Wars characters we know and love in a new light. But Eternal's star Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that he is playing a type of character we all know but it will be something we haven't seen before.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the upcoming Marvel Eternals' superhero has teased his role in Obi-wan Kenobi which is said to be 'substantial'. He was one of the first cast members to be announced, alongside Ewan McGregor, but exact details of who is playing has been kept under wraps.

Nanjiani is obviously gagged up to the eyeballs about his Star Wars adventure but he has offered some scant details that we just have to speculate on.



In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he notes: “My agents called me and it was the whole group of them that never call you. And I was like, ‘okay, this is either amazing news or really awful news. And they’re like, ‘They want you to play a part in Obi-Wan, and apparently, it’s substantial.’ So then I talked to [director Deborah Chow] and we had a great conversation. And the character sounded awesome — I was so excited about this character.

"We haven’t seen this exact thing in Star Wars yet. This is like a new version of a type of Star Wars character we’ve seen before.”

Ooh. You tease. So, a new thing of a thing that we have seen before. Maybe we are going to get an unmasked jawa or someone who is a slave to Obi-Wan, put under a Jedi Mind Trick spell. Or maybe he's Figrin D'an and we just get to see him practicing before playing in the local cantina.

Whatever role he does play, here's hoping that director Deborah Chow and the rest of the team make use of Nanjiani's comedy chops as we think some light relief will be needed to counter the darkness we are going to see when Obi-Wan encounters his old apprentice Darth Vader once more - something that McGregor reckons is more real than what we saw in the prequels.

As per previous rumours, it's likely that Darth Vader won't be the only villain in the show, while we know that Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are back as Luke's adoptive parents.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six-episode limited series which will be arriving on Disney Plus in 2022.

