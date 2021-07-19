New Obi-Wan Kenobi villain reportedly revealed - plus, key character returning

Obi-Wan Kenobi is gearing up to becoming the perfect Star Wars show, making use of classic characters and filling in areas of Star Wars lore that have yet to be revealed.

While we know that Ewan MacGregor is back for the series and Hayden Christensen will be involved (presumably as Darth Vader, but we could see him in flashbacks as Anakin too) there has always been rumour that another big bad would be in the show, causing no end of issues for Kenobi. And now we may well know who that is.

Fresh from showing up once more as Han in Fast & Furious 9, Sung Kang will reportedly be a villain in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, playing a Jedi-hunting inquisitor - and one that's been on screen before.

*Some potential spoilers ahead - so stop reading if you don't want to know*

If you have watched Star Wars Rebels (and you seriously should) then you will know the character of the Fifth Brother - a nasty dual-bladed lightsaber wielding big bad who is sent by Darth Vader to get rid of any remaining Jedi that are in the world. The official Star Wars site has a good character run-down if you want to know more.





His role isn't the only one that's been rumoured. According to Cinelinx (and reported by CBR) another massive role has been cast - and that is of a young Princess Leia. If the report is correct, then We Can Be Heroes' Vivien Lyra Blair will be playing her.