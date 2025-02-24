Oasis are heading towards a number one single — 30 years after initial release

The 90s are going head-to-head with the 2010s and the 2020s in this week’s pop chart battle, which could see the original brothers of britpop back on top again.

Oasis are on track to take the number one spot on the UK's singles chart, according to the Official Charts “first look” chart ranking. But it’s going to be a close one.

The band doesn’t have a new single, of course. This is the vinyl re-release of Whatever, a single that originally came out in December 1994.

It peaked at number three back then, so this chart-topper would be pretty notable, more than 30 years on.

At number two in early chart figures is Kendrick Lamar with Not Like Us, which is only “500 chart units” away from Oasis. We have to talk about units rather than copies as so much of the chart is made up by streams these days.

Pop sensation Chappell Roan is at number three with Pink Pony Club, representing the fresh blood among the incumbents.

Number nine for Oasis?

One thing that could trip up Oasis is that the new Whatever release is already sold out in most places, including Amazon. You can still pick one up from Rough Trade, though, at the time of writing.

This is a 7-inch single with a funky “pink and blue splatter” pattern on the record itself. Where the 1994 original was a 4-song release, you get just two tracks on this one. (It's Good) To Be Free is the B-side track.

Are you an Oasis fan who wants to see them back on top? Or a Kendrick (or maybe Blur) fan who absolutely doesn’t? The chart period runs from Friday to Thursday each week, so you have until midnight on Thursday to make your money, or streams, count.

The band have an epic 2025 planned, their Live ’25 tour set to kick off in early July. It includes no fewer than seven nights at Wembley Stadium. And they’re all sold out. You can find out more in our big London gig guide.

Richard Ashcroft and Cast are the support acts for the UK dates, which also include nights in Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.