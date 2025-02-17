ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Donkey Kong themed .SWOOSH x Nike Air Max swing into stores this Spring

Donkey Kong themed .SWOOSH x Nike Air Max swing into stores this Spring
Gerald Lynch
17 February 2025

If you want to tap your feet to the jungle beat in something suitably simian, Nintendo is partnering up for a .SWOOSH x Nike Air Max 1 collaboration, styled after the OG gaming bruiser, Donkey Kong.

The “Big Head Origins” release takes all its cues from Donkey Kong’s aesthetic — most notably with its furry brown suede overlays. But there are nods to DK’s look all over here, from the banana yellow sole to the angular, retro-feel SWOOSH mark that matches Donkey Kong’s trademark red tie.

There are even easter eggs on the insoles, where a ‘DS’ coin sits at the heel, and a polygonal banana print sits at the toes of the right foot. Even the box is on theme, coming in a banana-bright yellow.

No pricing confirmed yet, but expect to pay around $150 (about £120) when they hit Nike.com and select retailers this Spring.

Exploring DK’s banana horde

DK is having a bit of a renaissance of late. After a surprisingly big role in 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, he’s now the headline attraction of a new themed zone in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan.

He’s also got something of a facelift — a new goofier, more expressive look was shown off in the Switch 2 Mario Kart reveal trailer, in keeping with his recent bigscreen appearance.

What’s more, there’s a reasonably-solid rumour that he’s going to get a big 3D adventure on that Switch 2 console, possibly even at launch — partially explaining why gaming’s favourite ape is getting so much of the spotlight of late.

