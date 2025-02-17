Donkey Kong themed .SWOOSH x Nike Air Max swing into stores this Spring

If you want to tap your feet to the jungle beat in something suitably simian, Nintendo is partnering up for a .SWOOSH x Nike Air Max 1 collaboration, styled after the OG gaming bruiser, Donkey Kong.

The “Big Head Origins” release takes all its cues from Donkey Kong’s aesthetic — most notably with its furry brown suede overlays. But there are nods to DK’s look all over here, from the banana yellow sole to the angular, retro-feel SWOOSH mark that matches Donkey Kong’s trademark red tie.

There are even easter eggs on the insoles, where a ‘DS’ coin sits at the heel, and a polygonal banana print sits at the toes of the right foot. Even the box is on theme, coming in a banana-bright yellow.

No pricing confirmed yet, but expect to pay around $150 (about £120) when they hit Nike.com and select retailers this Spring.

Exploring DK’s banana horde

DK is having a bit of a renaissance of late. After a surprisingly big role in 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, he’s now the headline attraction of a new themed zone in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan.

He’s also got something of a facelift — a new goofier, more expressive look was shown off in the Switch 2 Mario Kart reveal trailer, in keeping with his recent bigscreen appearance.

What’s more, there’s a reasonably-solid rumour that he’s going to get a big 3D adventure on that Switch 2 console, possibly even at launch — partially explaining why gaming’s favourite ape is getting so much of the spotlight of late.