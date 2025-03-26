Nick Frost is the next actor rumoured to be cast in HBO’s Harry Potter adaptation

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot has been fairly tight-lipped on its casting so far - John Lithgow is the only other major name that has been circulated. And, this was only due to an initial blunder from Lithgow who mentioned it in an interview whilst HBO declined to comment.

But, the most recent name to be connected with the series is Nick Frost who is reportedly in talks to play Rubeus Hagrid. Known for his acting in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy, Paul, and Get Away to name a few, Nick Frost is reportedly nearing a deal to play Hagrid according to Deadline.





Once again, HBO declined to comment on the rumours, issuing the same statement they had given previously when the John Lithgow/Albus Dumbledore reports were circulating. Whilst Lithgow has since confirmed his role in the series, all Frost has said on the matter are a few ambiguous words on Instagram.





On Thursday 20th, Frost posted a selfie with the caption: “What a bloody lovely day! It’s happening, it’s actually happening. Stay cool.” Fans have been speculating in the comments, with some posting Hagrid GIFs, commenting about his potential casting in the Harry Potter TV show - whilst others are hoping for another Pegg x Frost collaboration.





For those completely unfamiliar with the Potter-world, Hagrid is the groundskeeper at Hogwarts, and a key character across all seven books. The role was played in the original films by Robbie Coltrane, who won hearts with his endearing performance as the gentle giant.





Other actors speculated to be cast in the series include Paapa Essiedu who is reportedly being considered for Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as McGonagall. Meanwhile, for the main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, HBO is choosing unknown actors, and has received a reported 32,000 audition tapes to find them.





Francesca Gardiner is showrunning and is serving as executive producer along with Mark Mylod. Mylod is also set to direct multiple episodes.





HBO plans to produce the Harry Potter series over the course of a decade, adapting each book into an individual season, and keep them faithful to the books.





Whilst J.K. Rowling has become a very controversial figure over recent years, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views,





“We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”





Main image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage