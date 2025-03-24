John Carpenter and Bong Joon-Ho set to team up for next movie

Horror directing legend and film composer John Carpenter appears to have agreed to create the music for Bong Joon-Ho’s next movie.

“I want to do your score,” John Carpenter said to Mickey 17 director Bong Joon-Ho during an event at which the 4K version of Carpenter’s The Thing was screened.

The two directors agreed to the deal and shook hands right then and there.

Does that count? Probably not, but Bong Joon-Ho did assert he was serious and it was “officially” happening, according to Fangoria. It’s not the wildest suggestion either.

The director, whose film Mickey 17 recently came out following multiple delays, has a horror movie planned, and Carpenter has scored enough of those in his time. In the Mouth of Madness, Ghosts of Mars, Firestarter, The Fog and more all feature his music. And, of course, the classic Halloween theme is a John Carpenter creation.

What is Bong Joon-Ho's next movie?

Bong Joon-Ho talked about his plans for a horror film with Korea’s MBC last month, saying it’s an idea he’s been toying with since 2001, and that part of it will be set in the Seoul subway.

This also suggests it will be one of the director’s Korean films, like Parasite, rather than a more western-geared one like Mickey 17 or Snowpiercer. He’s also previously described the film as a blend of horror and action.

What’s not clear is if this horror will be out any time soon. Bong Joon-Ho described it as his “next, next” movie. His actual next project is an animation about “deep sea creatures” according to Collider. And it’s very much in the works already, with Bong Joon-Ho suggesting it could be out by 2027.

The director’s only full-on horror movie to date is 2006’s The Host, which at the time became South Korea’s highest grossing film. It has since been surpassed, but is still well worth a watch today.

The Host is a monster movie with a strong vein of environmentalism running through it, as well as Bong Joon-Ho’s signature quirkiness. You can currently stream it over at StudioCanal Presents.

The director’s latest film, Mickey 17, has reached $110 million at the box office. But it’s likely to make a significant loss, having a reported budget of somewhere between $118 million and $150 million — and that’s before marketing costs.

Let’s hope that doesn’t trip up Bong Joon-Ho’s plans to get his horror movie project off the ground.