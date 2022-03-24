New Stranger Things images offer stunning look at season 4

It has been the longest wait for Stranger Things: Season 4. There was just a year between season 1 and 2, two years between 2 and 3. However, it's been three whopping years since seasons 3 and 4.

But the wait is nearly over as the new series will launch 27 May. To get us excited about what to expect, Netflix has dropped a whole load of new images and it has pushed the excitement levels up a notch or three.

The synopsis for the new season of Stranger Things is as follows: "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

In the images, we see the maturing group (it's going to be interesting if it's mentioned that they look far older than the six-month time gap) with Joseph Quinn's (Game of Thrones) new character, Eddie Munson debuted.

He's head of the Hellfire Club, a Dungeons & Dragons group, and looks every bit the 80s rocker with his hair.

It also looks like something scary is happening in the woods and we see Winona Ryder in what seems to be Russia.

This season will see the group split between different towns, as well as David Harbour's Jim Hopper in some sort of gulag.

Speaking about the new season - which is the penultimate one - the Duffer Brothers noted in an open letter: “It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."



