Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally gets a release date alongside a first look

After being indefinitely delayed in 2023 thanks to a myriad of factors including the writer’s strikes in Hollywood, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse now has a release date. However, fans will be waiting quite some time for the impressive animated trilogy to wrap up.

The much-anticipated finale is set to release on June 4th, 2027. The announcement also arrived with a first look at some still images of the film, with the now-iconic look still as present as ever.

The images shown give us a peek at returning characters Miles and Gwen, alongside the new Prowler, who was first introduced at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. That reveal has been leaving fans itching for more since the cliffhanger two years ago – so just the two more years of waiting before we get to see the conclusion, then…

Few films have quite as much anticipation surrounding them as the third Spider-Verse film, which could cap off one of the strongest animated trilogies ever made.

The story so far has followed Miles Morales as he takes on the mantle of Spider-Man in a multiverse-hopping adventure that introduces plenty of different spider-people from various comics, TV shows, and even films — some being more helpful than others.

The first of the Spider-Verse films, Into the Spider-Verse, wrapped up its story neatly, teasing more but ending in a satisfying manner. This was not the case for Across the Spider-Verse – it's not a bad ending, but the loose ends will remain unresolved until this conclusion, which will released three years after it was initially meant to.

If you can’t wait two years for more Spider-Man, everyone’s favourite webhead still has plenty going on over the next couple of years, including the newly announced Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

In the meantime, you can always check out the animated Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man show on Disney+ that offers a more stripped-back version of the famous character.